These are the best universal laptop chargers

We’ve all been there before. You get to your desk at work, pull out your laptop, and dig your hand to the bottom of your bag only to find nothing.

You forgot your charger at home. Again. There’s really no worse way to start the day than realizing you have to schlep your way back home to get your charger. But this headache could be avoided if you had a universal laptop charger in your work bag or at your work desk all the time.

Or maybe you’re still relishing in the work-at-home lifestyle but your desk is more wire than it is workspace. You have your work laptop, your personal laptop, your gaming laptop and each one of them has a separate charger that has become a tangled criss-crossing mess. Cut down on the clutter, embrace your minimalist side and just get one charger that fits all your laptops.

There’s a bunch of universal laptop chargers under generic brand names out there, but the good ones can fit a wide selection of laptops, offer faster charging times or have quality-of-life upgrades beyond the basic laptop charger. Just be sure the universal laptop charger’s wattage is higher than the wattage required for your laptop, otherwise you risk throttling, crashing or even bricking your laptop. Here’s our list for some universal laptop chargers that’ll free up your headspace for the more important things.

