Cyber Monday Deals
These are the PC gaming Cyber Monday deals worth checking out
All the PC gaming gear on sale that you want and probably need.
For the holidays, you’d obviously want to give the best, most heartfelt and thoughtful gifts you can give to yourself, friends, family, or loved ones.
But, it’s even better to save some money on PC gaming gear, which tends to be the most expensive and most sought-after of computing equipment. That’s why you wanted to read our Cyber Monday 2021 PC gaming guide, because there are some sweet deals in here that even I would hate to miss out on.
This is one of my favorite gaming desktop monitors. It’s fast, responsive, produces great colors, has a nice OSD (for once), and is big enough to be immersive despite being flat. I have one myself and will probably buy a second with a deal like this floating around.
I’m pretty curious about this headset actually, but haven't had a chance to test it yet. It has the right ingredients for a great gaming/streaming headset: supports just about every platform, adjustable boom mic, large 50mm drivers, cushioned ear cups, and a flexible headband for different head shapes.