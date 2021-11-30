Cyber Monday Deals

These are the PC gaming Cyber Monday deals worth checking out

All the PC gaming gear on sale that you want and probably need.

Stefan Etienne

For the holidays, you’d obviously want to give the best, most heartfelt and thoughtful gifts you can give to yourself, friends, family, or loved ones.

But, it’s even better to save some money on PC gaming gear, which tends to be the most expensive and most sought-after of computing equipment. That’s why you wanted to read our Cyber Monday 2021 PC gaming guide, because there are some sweet deals in here that even I would hate to miss out on.

LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD Nano IPS 165Hz gaming monitor with G-Sync

This is one of my favorite gaming desktop monitors. It’s fast, responsive, produces great colors, has a nice OSD (for once), and is big enough to be immersive despite being flat. I have one myself and will probably buy a second with a deal like this floating around.

Nintendo Switch Pro Wireless Controller

If you’re tired of getting rekt playing Smash Bros. Ultimate, but can’t stand Gamecube controllers (for some reason), get this controller. Because it’s on sale.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD

I had to do a double take when I saw this one. Samsung’s SSD’s are among the best and having a 1TB all to yourself for just under two Benjamins is a good thing.

Razer Blackshark V2 Gaming Headset

I’m pretty curious about this headset actually, but haven't had a chance to test it yet. It has the right ingredients for a great gaming/streaming headset: supports just about every platform, adjustable boom mic, large 50mm drivers, cushioned ear cups, and a flexible headband for different head shapes.

Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 32GB DDR4-3600 RAM

I need this one actually. 32GB is more than enough for nearly all PC gamers, to be quite honest. Just, please give me a chance to buy it before it inevitably goes out of stock!

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 15.6 w/ GTX 3080

I’m a big fan of the idea of the idea of having an RTX 3080 graphics and an AMD Ryzen 9 processor squeezed into a slim laptop.

Samsung Odyssey G7 28" monitor w/ 4K HDR

If you’re not here to play games, but push pixels then here’s your gaming monitor. The Samsung Odyssey G7 4K monitor is on sale at Best Buy. Oh, and it comes with G-Sync and FreeSync, so say goodbye to screen tearing during gameplay.

Logitech G915 Full Wireless RGB Gaming keyboard

The only full size wireless RGB keyboard from Logitech is on sale right now. That’s $50 saving on a product that is pretty recent.