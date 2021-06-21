These are the Prime Day deals worth caring about

The 2021 edition of Prime Day is here, and it’s Jeff Bezos’ last as Amazon CEO, so it’s time to offer up your hard-earned savings in return for some sweet deals. As always, Prime Day is full of some amazing products with low prices — but there are also plenty of mediocre sales, and you have to weed through them to find the gems.

In honor of Bezos blasting himself off the planet, we dug up the stuff that’s actually worth buying. Should you? That’s another question entirely.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.

And last but certainly not least: If you’re in the market for some new books, Bookshop is offering free standard shipping across its site for Prime Day.