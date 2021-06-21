Guides

These are the Prime Day deals worth caring about

Here are our favorite deals, hand-picked from the garbage heap that is Amazon’s Prime Day.

Matt Wille

The 2021 edition of Prime Day is here, and it’s Jeff Bezos’ last as Amazon CEO, so it’s time to offer up your hard-earned savings in return for some sweet deals. As always, Prime Day is full of some amazing products with low prices — but there are also plenty of mediocre sales, and you have to weed through them to find the gems.

In honor of Bezos blasting himself off the planet, we dug up the stuff that’s actually worth buying. Should you? That’s another question entirely.

GameSir Mobile Gaming Controller

Play Stadia, xCloud, or GeForce Now anywhere at any time, now at a ludicrously low price.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (PS4)

Re-play the classic like never before or discover it for the first time, at a price that’s impossible to beat.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Digital)

Hands-down one of the Switch’s best RPGs, with a super long play time to keep you busy indefinitely.

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard

Razer’s RGB-encrusted mechanical keyboard is $30 off and comes in black and white.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

These are the go-to over-the-ear headphones if you value top-tier noise cancelling.

Jabra Elite Active 75t Wireless Earbuds

If you need a reliable, cheap alternative to AirPods, Jabra’s Elite line of truly wireless earbuds are a good choice.

Cuisinart Air Fryer / Convection Toaster Oven

Is the air fryer hype worth it? If not, you’ll at least get a top-notch toaster oven out of this deal.

iRobot Roomba 692

The classic robot vaccum, now with Alexa and WiFi connectivity.

Synology RT2600ac Gigabit Wi-Fi Router

A blazing-fast router ready for any home WiFi setup.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (unlocked)

One of the best Android phones available at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Unlocked for use with any carrier.

LifeStraw Water Filter (2-pack)

These tiny water filters protect against 99.9% of bacteria, parasites, microplastics, and dirt.

Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set

A 24-oz kettle with two cups, perfect for cooking or brewing coffee in the great outdoors.

And last but certainly not least: If you’re in the market for some new books, Bookshop is offering free standard shipping across its site for Prime Day.