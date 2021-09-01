These are the satellite communicators you can buy right now

Guides
You don't need to wait around for Apple to release a phone with satellite calling to get service in the wilderness.
According to a recent rumor from Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 might come satellite ready — just not in the way that most people might want. While initial speculation suggested iPhone users might be able to make calls sans cell service via satellite networks, subsequent reports indicate the feature might be for emergencies only.
If you were among the iPhone users who were psyched about the prospect of utilizing satellite calling whenever you want, here’s the bright side: There are quite a few satellite phones and hotspots you can buy right now for those treks out into the cellular void, and as an added bonus you don’t have to wait around for Apple to buy them.