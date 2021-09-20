These are the top 7 upgrades in the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera system

Guides
Cameras are what get people excited, and this year Apple is going all in.
With every new iPhone comes improvements to the phone’s camera quality and video capabilities, but this year Apple is really going for it.
From improved lenses all around, huge upgrades to low-light shooting and some advanced video tools, the iPhone 13 Pros appear to be a substantial upgrade.
Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are getting serious sensor upgrades. The new wide camera has a larger sensor with 1.9 µm pixels, the largest ever on an iPhone (the 12 Pro Max sits at 1.7μm pixels and every iPhone prior to the XS has only hit 1.4μm pixels).