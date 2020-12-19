Thoughtful gifts for your friend who's always in pain

Holiday Gift Guide
According to an expert — a person who is always in pain.
Being in pain all the time sucks, there's just no getting around that fact. But even the smallest thoughtful tweaks to a person's daily routine can make a world of difference.
While there's no "one size fits all" solution for pain, I've been fine-tuning my comfort regime over years of trial-and-error and like to think I've now got it (pretty much) on lock.
The key? Aim for maximum chill.
Weighted blankets have earned cult-like reverence in the last few years. That's because warmth and a bit of gentle compression make for a tension-easing match made in heaven. The even distribution of that weight makes these blankets comforting like nothing else.