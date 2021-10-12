Alejandro Medellin

Tile Pro vs. AirTag: How do they compare?

A revamped Tile Pro and newly introduced Tile Ultra will go head-to-head with Apple AirTag. Here’s how they stack up.

For years, Tile’s GPS locators have had a relative monopoly on locating our wayward items, but there’s a new contender — Apple.

Catching up to Apple

Despite Tile dominating the product category since its inception, Apple’s AirTag have made a lot of headway thanks to the addition of augmented reality for finding missing items, safety features to prevent tracking, and the appeal of classic Apple design. Now, Tile is trying its best to keep up by updating several of its trackers and announcing a new flagship.

