52 Trips
Okay, maybe not need...
When you think of Idaho, do you think of stark, almost alien fields of jet-black volcanic rock? I certainly didn't. But last summer, on my way from Colorado to Oregon, I spotted something peculiar on the map.
The place is called Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve. Typically in a '52 Trips' (what you're reading now) we ask someone for the practical gear they take to a given place.
This time, though, I want to be a bit more aspirational. It's called Craters of the Moon after all, so we're going to run with the lunar theme.
Do you need this stuff to visit a national monument in Idaho? Well, I guess that just depends on how good you want your Instagram to look.