Evan Rodgers
3 hours ago

52 Trips

Everything you need for Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve

Okay, maybe not need...

When you think of Idaho, do you think of stark, almost alien fields of jet-black volcanic rock? I certainly didn't. But last summer, on my way from Colorado to Oregon, I spotted something peculiar on the map.

The place is called Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve. Typically in a '52 Trips' (what you're reading now) we ask someone for the practical gear they take to a given place.

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

This time, though, I want to be a bit more aspirational. It's called Craters of the Moon after all, so we're going to run with the lunar theme.

Do you need this stuff to visit a national monument in Idaho? Well, I guess that just depends on how good you want your Instagram to look.

Justin Hunter / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

TAP