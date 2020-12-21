The 13 best gadgets we reviewed in 2020

Reviews
2020 was a very good year for gadgets. Despite the pandemic, tech companies kept the bangers coming month after month. In no specific order, these are the 13 gadgets that won our hearts.
We reviewed a mountain of stuff this year. Seriously, go catch up if you're new here. As 2020 comes to an end, we're looking back at the gadgets that moved the needle for us. The most fun, most useful, and most surprising tech that got us through The Longest Year Ever.
No gimmicks. Just high quality materials, super speedy performance, 120Hz refresh rate, and a quad-camera setup that's finally flagship level. It's so good we called it the "God Emperor of Android."