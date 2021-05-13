Oh damn, the Amazon Echo Buds 2 are really good

Reviews
It’s getting harder and harder to recommend $250 AirPods Pro or $200 Galaxy Buds Pro when $120 ANC wireless earbuds like the Echo Buds 2 exist.
Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) are convenient. Not so great: pricing. AirPods Pro sell for $250; Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $200; Master & Dynamic MW08 go for $300. That’s a lot of moolah. Amazon’s ANC Echo Buds 2 are way more affordable: only $120.
The Echo Buds 2 improves on the first-gen Echo Buds in every way and not just on price. The buds are sleeker and 20 percent smaller; the charging case is 40 percent smaller and supports wireless charging; and there’s real ANC now (OG only had active noise-reduction).