Galaxy Fold 3 review: This foldable future still costs too much

Samsung’s third-gen Z Fold 3 foldable phone is more durable than ever, and you can write on it with a stylus. But $1,800 for the privilege?
Samsung has shored up the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s durability with IPX8 water-resistance, a stronger protective film for the foldable display, and — woo-hoo — S Pen support. The Z Fold 3 is also cheaper, starting at $1,800 this time around — $200 less than the Z Fold 2 at launch.
Things are moving in the right direction for the Galaxy Z Fold series, especially now that the future of the Galaxy Note is unclear. But even with all of these year-over-year upgrades, is this foldable package finally attractive enough?