Can this dope-looking RGB fan really cool your phone for gaming?

The GameSir F8 Pro Snowgon cooling fan controller grip touts itself as a must-have for mobile gaming. Does it really work?
While console gaming is alive and well in 2021, there’s no denying that mobile gaming deserves a seat at the table. The free-to-play business model and the ability for games to run on budget phones makes mobile gaming the most accessible gaming platform available.
With the growing popularity of mobile gaming, companies like Razer and Asus have really leaned in — the Asus ROG phone 5s Pro is a beast. Accessories like gaming controllers, phone clamps for console controllers, attachable triggers, and finger sleeves are just some of the gaming accessories you can get for phones.