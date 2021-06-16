Playing Switch games on your laptop is not worth the crazy lag

Reviews
The Genki Shadowcast is one of the cheapest ways to play console games on a laptop — but there are some major latency problems that can make play frustrating.
You’d think, in 2021, that playing a game console through your computer would be as easy as doing so on a TV. Somehow it’s not — or at least it wasn’t until Genki’s Shadowcast came along.
The Shadowcast is an HDMI/video adapter that accomplishes the base functions of a much more expensive capture card, and — probably its biggest selling point — it does so for just a fraction of the cost of alternatives.