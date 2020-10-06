The Nest Audio speaker will blow your mind

Reviews
We reviewed Google's newest Assistant-powered smart speaker and the sound is a beast at all volume levels. Listen to the difference yourself.
The Google Home released in 2016 as the answer to Amazon's Echo. Shaped like an air freshener, the Home was the vessel for the Assistant, Google's Alexa competitor. Fast forward to 2020 and the Home is dead. Replacing it is the Nest Audio. There are three reasons to get the new smart speaker.
$99
Reason No. 1: the Nest Audio is $99 — $30 less than the Home. It's the same price as the latest Echo, but also $200 less than a HomePod.