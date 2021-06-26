Reviews
At $99, Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds nix some features like wireless charging, but the fundamentals like sound, battery life, and connectivity are all here.
The Pixel Buds A-Series are more affordable wireless earbuds with pared back features.
With an almost identical design to the regular Pixel Buds, the Pixel Buds A-Series have their own identity thanks to the unique color options, Clearly White and Dark Olive. The Dark Olive colorway is much more reserved, especially compared to the salmon and mint color options of the previous model.