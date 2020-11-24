GoPro Hero 9 review: Vlog the apocalypse and have fun while doing it

A bigger mirrorless or DSLR is going to weigh you down when you're running from the zombies, errr, virus. The Hero 9 is small, rugged, waterproof, and shoots up to 5K resolution. It's built for doomsday scenarios. The battery lasts longer than the previous Hero 8 and there's a screen on the front for vlogging. Nobody's gonna believe you survived the apocalypse if you don't vlog it.