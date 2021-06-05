That viral sunset lamp on Instagram might burn your house down

Reviews
We’re not saying this Instagram projector lamp will catch fire, but we’re not, not saying that either.
I’m incredibly picky about lighting. In my apartment, overhead lights are a criminal offense punishable by hard time in ambience jail. Under prolonged exposure to fluorescents (I’m talking the skin-disintegrating kind you find at a dentist’s office) my will to live plummets faster than Bitcoin after the Tesla man tweets.
Given that adversity to all lighting not explicitly soft and warm, viral products like this sunset projector lamp, which have been dominating ads across Instagram and Facebook, easily bypassed my bullshit detector and shone through to my innermost targeted ad mark. There was only one way this could go...