Insta360 Go 2 review: A tiny and ingenious action cam

Reviews
Inspired design, intuitive software, and a flexible selection of accessories justify the price tag... but don’t expect epic battery life.
Insta360 is best known for its pricey (but excellent) 360 cams, the prosumer grade One X, its amusingly named successor, the One X2, and a pile of high-end, super expensive, professional 360 rigs.
However, it also makes action cams, including a modular one called the One R, and a dinky one called the Go 2.
The Go 2 is seriously compact and weighs a mere 26.5g (0.93oz). Even when it’s in its brilliant, multi-function, AirPods Pro-sized charging case (more on this later), it only weighs 63.5g (2.24oz).
Those diminutive dimensions make it easy to put in unusual places.