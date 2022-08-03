Reviews
The latest modular action-360 hybrid camera from Insta360 is a thoughtfully designed, versatile, and pocketable powerhouse.
Insta360 is best known for its 360-degree cameras (most notably, the $399 One X2, which is the gold standard). But it also makes action cameras in two formats, the ultra-compact Go 2, and the GoPro-rivalling, modular, R range.
The RS is the second model in the R series, and adds some welcome features. Like the R, the key selling point of the RS is the ability to attach various lens modules to the processor-housing “core” and the battery-housing base.