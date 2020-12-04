iPad Air 4 review: Android tablets will never catch up now

Reviews
The iPad Air 4 is about 90 percent iPad Pro and it embarrasses every Android tablet that Apple hasn't wiped out yet.
The iPad Air 4 is what happens when you breed a starter iPad with an iPad Pro. It's got the iPad Pro's flat sides, slim bezels, USB-C, and Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2 support. But it's also got Touch ID (albeit reimagined in the power button) from the basic iPad.
As a longtime iPad Pro owner, I thought I'd really miss Face ID, ProMotion (the adaptive refresh rate that ramps up to 120Hz for maximum fluidity), the brighter display, and the quad speakers. However, after sidelining my iPad Pro for two months for the iPad Air 4, I can safely say these features are definitely not essential.