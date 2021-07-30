Raymond Wong

The MagSafe Battery Pack is convenient but slow at charging

In an emergency or during a long travel day, Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack does the job of adding juice to your phone, but the wireless charging is painfully slow.

Apple's MagSafe battery pack and an iPhone 12

I am a few days into a much-needed two-week vacation and I shouldn’t be working at all. But because the best type of testing is real-world testing, here’s my review of Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12/12 Pro.

The MagSafe Battery Pack works exactly like it sounds: it connects magnetically to any iPhone 12, 12 Pro, or 12 mini via MagSafe.

Tap