The MagSafe Battery Pack is convenient but slow at charging

Reviews
In an emergency or during a long travel day, Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack does the job of adding juice to your phone, but the wireless charging is painfully slow.
I am a few days into a much-needed two-week vacation and I shouldn’t be working at all. But because the best type of testing is real-world testing, here’s my review of Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12/12 Pro.
The MagSafe Battery Pack works exactly like it sounds: it connects magnetically to any iPhone 12, 12 Pro, or 12 mini via MagSafe.