Nokia XR20 review: One extremely rugged phone for the outdoors

Reviews
I dropped, submerged, heated, and froze Nokia’s XR20 tough phone. If you're tired of breaking your phone, the XR20 won’t let you down.
Long before the iPhone, Nokia phones like the 3310 were beloved for their virtually indestructible designs. Despite no longer being the company it once was, Nokia has returned to its rugged beginnings with the XR20.
Nokia makes some bold claims on the XR20’s ruggedness such as 1.8-meter drop protection, 1.5-meter underwater protection, and the ability to survive extreme hot and cold temperatures (conditions regular phones usually can’t). You can just tell from the hard shell plastic that surrounds the screen and the texturized rubber backside that this phone is tough.