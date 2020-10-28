OnePlus 8T beats the iPhone 12 in some mega ways

I reviewed quite a few OnePlus phones this year — the 8/8 Pro and the Nord — and most recently, I've been using the 8T. At first glance, I wasn't expecting much. It's a "T" phone so it's not supposed to be a major upgrade over the regular 8. But after using the 8T for a few weeks, I'm now sure it's a much bigger leap from the regular 8 than I expected. I even like it more than the iPhone 12 in some ways.