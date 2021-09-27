Pivo Pod's motion-tracking phone mount is a huge let down

Reviews
The motion-tracking smartphone mount that’s advertised all over Instagram, err, isn’t that great at tracking motion.
For about the entirety of the pandemic, I’ve been eyeing a product that has been aggressively marketed to me on Instagram: Pivo.
The Pivo Pod is touted to be “like a cameraman, just way better,” thanks to its motion-tracking abilities. Just pop your smartphone in, pair the two, and get moving. Theoretically.
There are a bunch of different modes you can select from within the Pivo Play app to meet the needs of your activity.
Roller skating and dancing are the two that appear most in the ads on my Instagram feed, which got me hoping this might be a good tool for recording my solo skate sessions.