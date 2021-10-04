The best Xbox controller is made by Razer, not Microsoft

Review
With its mecha-tactile switches for lower latency and programmable rear buttons, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is one hell of an Xbox controller, even if you’re not a pro gamer.
These days, Razer makes literally everything from gaming peripherals, to laptops, to cyberpunk masks, to thumb sleeves. But its bread and butter is still performance peripherals for gamers. I’ve been testing the Wolverine V2 Chroma, a wired “pro” controller for Xbox that uses mecha-tactile switches and I must say, it’s better than Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controller while being more affordable.
$150
Price for the Xbox S/X/One/PC controller.