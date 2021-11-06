Razer's Zephyr mask promises total protection. Does it deliver?

Reviews
Will this $100 RGB-customizable wearable air purifier mask actually protect you? Or does it just look the cyberpunk part for Instagram pics?
The most-talked about product at CES this year wasn’t a TV or a laptop or a phone. It was Razer’s Zephyr mask (née Project Hazel), which the gaming brand touted as the “world’s smartest face mask” — complete with RGBs, Bluetooth, and a voice amplifier.
Razer talked a big game; it promised N95-grade protection and air purification from the cyberpunk-looking mask, a transparent design so people can see your mouth expressions, and voice amplification.