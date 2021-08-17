Reviews
The Redragon K552 mechanical keyboard is Amazon's top-selling mechanical keyboard. For $35, you’d think it’s junk. Turns out, it’s pretty solid.
It’s no surprise that with the explosion of mechanical keyboards in recent years that Amazon has become a go-to destination for cheap mechanical keyboards. Many, if not all, are from brands you’ve never heard of, using no-name components that don’t inspire a lot of confidence.
Trudging through a slew of options with labels such as K3, DK66, RK61, or, even K552, is a lot for a beginner, especially since many of these manufacturers aren’t household names with a reputable history like other mainstream brands such as Corsair, Razer, or Logitech.