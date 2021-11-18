Riding Onewheel's new Pint X electric uni-board

Reviews
Onewheel's Pint X toes the line between electric scooter, skateboard, and unicycle.
It’s easy to get caught up trying to define Future Mobility’s Onewheel. Is it a cyclops scooter? Is it a high-tech skateboard? Maybe it’s a unicycle for people who watch way too much sci-fi.
The thing is, no matter what definition you arrive at, those monikers tend to dissolve, when you step foot on the board and start riding. Onewheel is Onewheel, and it’s too much fun to waste your time trying to categorize.