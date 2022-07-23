Tamagotchi Pix Party is everything the first-gen Pix hoped to be

Say Cheese
From camera quality and battery life to those notorious touch buttons, Pix Party brings upgrades all around.
When Bandai released the first iteration of its next-gen Tamagotchi Pix last year, it’s safe to say I had some conflicting feelings.
In my review for Input, I called the buttons “janky,” the battery life “atrocious,” and the camera-based AR components “cheap and gimmicky” — yet concluded that I loved it. Sure, it wasn’t a perfectly executed device but it was ambitious, bringing some much-appreciated differentiation to the longstanding design.