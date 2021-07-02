The greatest Garmin watch strap in the world is only $16

I recently purchased a Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar (actually, I've recently purchased 4 different versions of this watch due to Garmin's insanely spotty quality control... but that's a story for another day) and, unsurprisingly, I did not love the silicone strap the activity tracker ships with.

Thankfully, the internet is filled with accessories for all manner of watches, and Garmin devices of this type can take pretty much any kind of band you want if it's 22mm wide (this is true of most smartwatches besides Apple's). After scouring AliExpress, Amazon, and Etsy, I stumbled upon something highly unusual — a type of strap that mirrors Apple's nylon and Velcro straps, but can loop around existing lugs on a watch without blocking the sensors on the bottom of the case.

Joshua Topolsky / Input

Black only??? — Even more unusual? This one strap seems to be the only type in existence with this looping mechanism and material. It's available from one maker (Abanen, which seems to be a relatively anonymous China-based accessories business), and only available in one color: black. Now, I do love black but I prefer a strap that is shockingly bright (pink, orange, maybe purple). Unfortunately, you won't find the "Abanen Hook and Loop Quick Dry Watch Band" in any color other than a very goth black.

The only real issue with this thing is that it doesn't come in any other colors!

Stupid easy installation — I received the strap a couple of days ago and let me tell you: it's fantastic. It's a really well-made band that doesn't require you to remove your lugs or do any kind of intricate surgery on the device. It took about 30 seconds to figure out how it slides onto the watch, and I haven't looked back since. If you've ever used the Apple Watch strap of this strain, you know it makes getting the watch on and off super easy, and the material is made to take a beating (bonus, it also dries really quickly after swimming).

One man’s request — The only real issue with this thing is that it doesn't come in any other colors! For $16 (currently 15 percent off as of this writing), you really couldn't find a better strap if you're engaging in any kind of physical activity. But Abanen, please make this in bright pink. I’m begging you!

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.