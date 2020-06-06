10 stunning fashion pieces you can buy from black-owned brands right now

Right now, the best place to put your disposable income is toward organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Purchasing clothes, or anything gratuitous, doesn't exactly feel right when we're seeing protests across the world against racist policing that results in the murder of black people. An exception is in the many fundraisers initiated by streetwear brands, which, as pointed out by Lawrence Schlossman of Throwing Fits, is an especially useful way to donate if there are prying eyes on your bank account.

That said, normal spending habits are going to inevitably resume at some point. And when that happens, you should use it as an opportunity to be more thoughtful with your purchases. Supporting black businesses is important at all times, but it's worth re-emphasizing right now. Fashion, like many industries, profits off of black culture without always giving back. So instead of putting money into the hands of white people who have co-opted it, you should look to black-owned brands instead.

To make that a little easier, we've gathered a range of stellar pieces you can buy from black-owned brands right now. Some come from labels you may already be familiar with, but we've also made an effort to include smaller ones you may not have heard of.

Darryl Brown DB Short ($125)

Designer Darryl Brown has worked as a steelworker, railroad engineer, and conductor, and for General Motors — so you know the dude knows a little something about workwear. This camp collar shirt sits at the right intersection of durability and leisure.

A-Cold-Wall* M65 Model 1 ($475)

Designer and founder Samuel Ross just launched a program for more than $30,000 in grants for black-owned businesses. Just five years after launching A-Cold-Wall*, he's in a position to do so, in part, because of striking technical apparel like this cinched nylon field jacket.

Union HBT Trouser ($260)

Union's smart curation makes it one of the best streetwear boutiques in the world, but its in-house line is no slouch either. Embracing the big pant movement is easy when they're this well-tailored and made from Japanese cotton.

Bricks and Wood Support Your Homies Woven Throw Blanket ($200)

Bricks and Wood is an emerging streetwear brand out of South Central Los Angeles that's already scored a collaboration with The Hundreds. As an adult, you can never have too many throw blankets — but good luck finding one more cheeky than this.

Post Imperial Ijebu Shirt ($235)

This New York-based brand sources its fabrics from Nigeria, where they're treated with a hand-dyed process called Adire. For the first time, Post Imperial is taking its manufacturing from New York City to Kenya for a shirt entirely made in Africa.

Daily Paper Blue Denim Rejean Pants ($138)

Based in Amsterdam, Daily Paper takes inspirations from its founders' home countries of Ghana, Morocco, and Somalia. It also makes exceptionally well-priced apparel, including these jeans with an all-over laser print of the brand's shield logo.

Nicholas Daley Beige Pullcord Shorts ($173)

Nicholas Daley was one of this year's LVMH Prize finalists, receiving an equal split of the $300,000 grand prize because of the coronavirus. Here, he shows why shorts aren't just for children.

Ashya Palmetto Bag ($495)

Ashya specializes in immaculate unisex leather goods that serve as an ode to exploration. The belt bag here is made of Italian leather with 14K gold-plated hardware that works just as well as an it-bag as a travel companion.

Bernard James Flora Ring ($2,750)

For something even more luxurious, check out the jewelry from Brooklyn-based designer Bernard James. Inspired by summer at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, this ring features flowers in yellow, white, and pink gold with the sunflowers set with black diamonds.

Renowned LA Heroes of Blackness Benefit Tee ($35)

Launched this week, this T-shirt is raising funds for Black Lives Matter, The George Floyd Foundation and Reclaim the block. If you purchase it, it'll also come with a hangtag pointing you towards more information on where to donate.