Achieve new levels of coziness with these designer scarves

Fighting the reluctance to wear a scarf is a must if you wish to reach your maximum winter potential. Ignore the perceived bulk, your insecurity on how to tie it, and any misguided notions of toughness. Your neck deserves to be just as warm as the rest of you, and a scarf may just be the cherry on the layered cake that is your best cold-weather fit.

I myself warded off any doubts I had about scarves a few years ago, and I haven't looked back since. My own confusion about how to wear them was answered by a simple mantra — just don't think about it. Simply wrap it a few times around your neck or tie in a quick loop. Perfection doesn't come from doting, but the nice pile-up that comes with minimal effort, like bed head or a pocket square.

Whether you want to keep it classic with cashmere or go more technical with down fill, there is a scarf here for you. MM6 Maison Margiela even turned one into such a behemoth it's more of a coat than anything.

MM6 Maison Margiela x The North Face Nuptse Scarf ($660)

The North Face

MM6 Maison Margiela's highly anticipated and deeply weird collaboration with The North Face quickly sold out but has quietly been restocked. Now's the time to take a daring approach to winter with a down-filled scarf with pockets that shrouds your entire torso.

Noah Houndstooth Cashmere Scarf ($208)

Noah

Season after season, Noah delivers scarves in smart patterns and with bold messaging made by England's Joshua Ellis. This year, we're feeling the black-and-white houndstooth that'll go with most anything.

Martine Rose Football Scarf ($72)

Ssense

A proper match-day scarf, but make it fashion. You don't need to commit to a team to get the look that proves England does fan style much better than America.

Uniqlo HeatTech Patterend Scarf ($7.90)

Uniqlo

Uniqlo's HeatTech is a budget godsend for under layers, and it also looks great on patterned scarves. At under $10, you won't get a better value for your dollar.

The Elder Statesman Heavy Jersey Scarf ($415)

The Elder Statesman

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum is an aspirational piece from The Elder Statesman worth saving up for. It's called "Heavy Jersey," but like everything the LA-based brand produces, it's made of luxurious cashmere.

Nanamica Down Muffler ($139)

Todd Synder

Consider the down muffler a compromise if scarves aren't your thing. This one comes courtesy of Nanamica, the Japanese licensee for The North Face's killer Purple Label.

Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich Intarsia Scarf ($180)

Aimé Leon Dore

ALD has a bunch of gorgeous scarves this season, but we can't pass up on the one made in collaboration with Woolrich. The American heritage brand brings over its expertise in wool and fetching patterns with this multi-colored triangle effect.

Rowing Blazers Gordon Dress Modern Tartan Scarf ($79)

Rowing Blazers

Most everything at Rowing Blazers is discounted by 25 percent right now, so take advantage by picking up a plaid in lambswool that'll never go out of style.

Snow Peak Alpaca Knit Scarf ($126)

Snow Peak

Snow Peak makes some of the coolest outdoor gear around — a fireproof kimono, anyone? — but here it touches on the classics with a cable knit scarf. Alpaca gives it its softness, with wool and nylon for durability.