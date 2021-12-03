Adidas' Adistar sneaker is designed to help you go on your longest run ever

Adidas has unveiled a new running shoe not to make you faster, but to encourage you to go on your longest run yet.

The brand-new Adistar silhouette boasts a super chunky midsole similar to what we’ve come to expect from Hoka One One, and it’s designed to create a steady motion for stride after stride. Made out of soft Repetitror foam along with a more firm Repetitior+ cradle, the midsole boasts a 6mm drop from heel to toe with rocker geometry tailored toward consistency.

“For SS22, we wanted to focus on supporting all runners on their long, slow runs,” Adidas senior product manager Simon Lockett said in a release. “With this in mind, we created the Adidas Adistar, which is designed to give runners the confidence on long runs through the perfect combination of cushioning, protection, and support.”

Adidas Adidas Adidas

Lock in to your next run — Up top, the Adistar features a cushioned collar and tongue to go along with an engineered mesh upper made partially with recycled ocean plastic. A fully integrated internal cage then hugs the foot tightly for support, while a unisex last was made using insights from both male and female feet.

In a further stride toward sustainability, the second Repetitior+ foam used in the midsole is also made from at least 15-percent recycled materials. And by using foams of two different densities, the Adistar offers both a soft strike and stabilized heel through each stride.

The Adistar is available now through through Adidas’ website for both men and women at $130, putting it at the somewhat more accessible end of the brand’s running shoes. Three color variants are available at launch for both men and women, the most striking of which come in combinations of blue and pink.

With so many sneakers tailored towards performing at your absolute best, picking up the Adistar shouldn’t be overkill for more casual runners. What it offers is a more modest goal of running arther than you ever have, regardless of how long it might take.