As Adidas and Allbirds continue to venture into their at-first confusing collaboration, the two are bringing out four more versions of their sustainable Futurecraft.Footprint, a sneaker with the lowest carbon footprint ever achieved for both brands.

The Adizero x Allbirds joint Futurecraft.Footprint sneaker is the first performance model from Adidas and Allbirds to go below 3 kilograms of CO2e, (carbon dioxide equivalent) coming in at 2.94 kilograms CO2e. It’s also created with 63 percent fewer emissions during its production compared to the 7.86 kilograms CO2e of the Adizero RC3.

One man’s trash — Categorized under Adidas’ sustainable sneaker line, the latest pair uses recycled materials in almost every piece of its construction, at times removing whole components altogether. Uppers are made using 77 percent recycled polyester and 23 percent natural lyocell – a fiber made from sustainably grown wood – and the torsion bar, usually found in the middle of the sole, has been removed to save materials and add flexibility. Plant-based content derived from sugarcane is found in the midsole, sockliner, heel, and tongue.

Four color options round out the collection, including “Core Black/Bliss,” “Cloud White/Carbon,” “Core Black/Acid Red,” and an Allbirds-exclusive option. Depending on the variation, each features different color paneling throughout the body. Tongues are perforated for breathability, the midsole is printed with its total carbon footprint, and both brands offer hints of branding at the midfoot.

A visual let down — The sneakers lack in the design department, coming in a bland white as if the chef forgot to add seasoning, but that look also has to do with the no-dye method, which helps reduce water consumption by using materials’ natural color instead of artificial dyes.

The sneakers’ release last spring was highly limited (100 pairs were raffled to Adidas Creator Club members), but is bolstered this time with the four distinct pairs. The Adizero x Allbirds sneakers are available on the Adidas’ and Allbirds’ sites, as well as each of their apps and select physical stores for $120. They may not be the prettiest or most hyped, but the greater access and reasonable price is progress, and that matters when it comes to sustainability.