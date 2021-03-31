Bad Bunny’s pink ‘Easter Egg’ Adidas Forum Low sneaker drops in April

Adidas and El Conejo Malo, AKA Bad Bunny, are wasting no time. Less than a month after they revealed their first sneaker collaboration, “The First Café,” the sportswear brand and Latin artist are getting ready to drop another Forum Low sneaker soon. This time it’s a pastel pink edition of the silhouette, dubbed “Easter Egg,” which Bad Bunny recently teased on Instagram and we now know will be available starting April 4 in the U.S. That’s Easter Sunday, of course, going along with the seasonal theme.

Rosa, como la flor hermosa — Adidas says its fresh take on Bad Bunny’s Forum Low is designed to embrace his eccentric fashion and love for spring time. The sneaker features different shades of pink throughout, bringing tonal and soft vibes to the leather upper, suede overlays, and buckle strap. It’s a nice, pretty contrast to the First Cafés, and chances are the new pair is going to be even more hyped than the original, if that’s even possible.

Where can we cop? — As with The First Café, the Easter Egg Forum Low will be available through Adidas’ Confirmed app for $160, as well as select streetwear boutiques around the country — including Bodega, Concepts, Extra Butter, Social Status, and more. Those of you in Bad Bunny’s home of Puerto Rico can have a chance at the shoes on adidaspuertorico.com/badbunny, while other countries in Latin America will have to wait until a couple days later, on April 6.

Yo lo quiero, papi — You won’t be shocked to hear this, but the Easter Egg Forum Lows are likely going to be just as limited as the First Cafes — which are now going for as much as $2,000 on resell apps. That’s not only because Bad Bunny is a massive global superstar, especially coming off his Grammy award win for Latin Pop Album, but this is just one of Adidas Originals’ most solid and vibrant collaborations in years.

So with all that said, let’s keep the good vibras and hope you can grab a pair when they drop in a few days. Like Bad Bunny says, te deseo lo mejor — “I wish you the best.”