Bad Bunny and Adidas have dripping ‘Ice Cream’ sneakers on the way

Forget Yeezys, Bad Bunny is making some of the hottest sneakers at Adidas right now. First came a brown remix of the brand’s Forum Low silhouette, dubbed “First Café,” that saw a combination of suede and synthetic overlays. A pink “Easter egg” version followed suit, keeping the modified clasp and “Ojo” (eye) graphic Benito added to the shoe. And with another collaborative Forum on the way — this one bearing an all-black color scheme — Bad Bunny and Adidas have decided to expand their partnership to other sneaker models.

As seen in leaked photos, a chunky ZX 8000 shoe serves as a canvas for what may be Benito’s wildest design yet. Reportedly dubbed “Ice Cream,” the sneaker flaunts multi-colored panels that ooze down the model to resemble melting ice cream, even “dripping” past the shoe’s sole unit. Boasting the same liquified look, two additional sneakers — reworked versions of Adidas’ Response CL, a “dad shoe” silhouette — are said to be joining the ZX 8000 as part of an “Ice Cream” pack.

Flavorful footwear — With hits of orange, pink, blue, lilac, and yellow, the ZX 8000 may be the most flavorful of the pack. Pastel shades warp throughout the shoe to create a psychedelic look, while a few pieces ooze over the edge of the sneaker in gummy, suede, and ribbed textures. Off-kilter laces and morphed Adidas tongue branding aid the sneaker in looking like a creation from Willy Wonka’s factory.

Although the sherbert-like design is on brand with Bad Bunny’s past drops — particularly his “Easter Egg” Forum — it’s easier to picture the reggaetón artist in a pair of his upcoming Response CLs. The retro sneaker falls in line with the trending “dad shoe” look, and its “melting” tonal uppers update the shoe to one fit for Benito (AKA the ultimate daddy).

And as the “Ice Cream” ZX 8000 pretty much has the rainbow covered, Bad Bunny’s Response CL shoes come in more wearable colors like white and bright yellow. Their dripping overlays are accented by hits of silver and black, while the artist’s signature third eye logo (seen on his collaborative Forums) appears on the sneakers’ heels. Additional Bad Bunny branding is rumored to be featured on the insoles and packaging, making the Response CLs all that more Benito-approved.

