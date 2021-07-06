Beyoncé and Adidas made Ivy Park swimwear for people of all sizes

Beyoncé always brings the heat, but this summer, she plans on beating it. Her popular Ivy Park collection, made in partnership with Adidas, plans to welcome an extension dubbed “Flex Park” which features size and gender-inclusive swimwear. Per a press release, the summer capsule was designed to celebrate “the empowered spirit of confident self-expression and individuality — positively and boldly.”

To match that energy, and showcase the inclusivity of its upcoming swimwear line, Flex Park called on famous faces — other than Beyoncé — to model its designs. Kristen Noel Crawley, a beauty entrepreneur and fashion influencer, can be seen in the campaign alongside actor Quincy Brown and body-positive influencer Tabria Majors. All are donning Flex Park’s bright orange swimwear, with styles ranging from bikinis to briefs.

Bey-watch — And while Beyoncé herself has yet to model the collection, she teased its release on the Ivy Park Instagram account last week, asking followers, “How Do You Flex?” in a series of posts. “My biggest flex is my body,” a voiceover states while campaign clips flash in the background of one post.

Flex Park marks Ivy Park’s first, and brightest, foray into swimwear. All of the pieces in its debut collection adopt a neon orange palette with contrasting white stripes and accents, including the Ivy Park monogram. With offerings intended for everyone, the capsule features one-piece bathing suits, bikinis, and beach cover-ups as well as a men’s matching shirt and swimming brief set. To get the full look, consumers can also snag a bright orange unisex bucket hat, tote bag, towel, water bottle, or a pair of Ivy Park slides.

As part of Adidas’ brand, Flex Park also focuses on sustainability, with its polyester swim materials containing a minimum of 85 percent recycled content, performance stretch fabrics, chiffon, and performance mesh fabrics. Sizing for the collection spans from XS to 4X, while the slides come in sizes 5 to 15. Prices range from $45 to $75 for the swimwear and apparel, $75 for the unisex slides, and $40 to $120 for accessories.

Flex Park