Adidas and Candace Parker team up for her second signature shoe

Twelve years after Adidas gave Candace Parker her first signature sneaker, it’s finally time for the second. The two-time Olympian and WNBA champion is seeing her line continue with the Exhibit B, which is only the second time in a dozen years any WNBA player has gotten their own sneaker.

The Exhibit B is built with the next generation of female athletes in mind and is equipped with a Lightstrike cushion at the sole to emphasize fluid and dynamic handling. Six color schemes will ring in the sneaker’s debut, each shining light on Parker’s career and personal life.

Parker’s inspiration for the kicks is rooted in feminine collaboration and those who have influenced her personal journey, like her daughter Lailaa. “Women and girls need more athletes who look, work, think, dream, and play like them now more than ever,” Parker said in the press release. “Our hope is to empower the future of women in basketball and inspire every young hooper to create their own legacy.”

Adidas Adidas Adidas Adidas

A heartfelt “For Lailaa Nicole” appears on the emerald green and silver iteration of the sneaker as an homage to her daughter. The purple and gold “Game Royalty” version nods to African queens with whom Parker shares her crown. And the collection wouldn’t be complete without a Chicago reference, so the ash blue-and-navy “Windy City” color scheme exemplifies Parker’s 2022 league title and home team. Three more Exhibit B “Elevated Team” sneakers are rooted in teamwork and the influence of Parker’s team.

The collection will also include an array of apparel that can be worn pre- and post-game. Sweatsuits, cropped jackets and hoodies, T-shirts, and shorts are branded with designs that link back to the Ace’s career. It was also important to Parker that the apparel be offered in inclusive sizing as a solution to the limits of men’s basketball apparel and footwear for women and non-binary athletes.

Adidas Adidas Adidas

Play like a girl — Before Breanna Stewart entered the scene by receiving her first PUMA shoe, Candace Parker was the last WNBA athlete to receive a signature sneaker way back in 2010. The disparities between the WNBA and NBA are well-documented, and the lack of investment in female sports is one that puts the division far behind its male counterpart. Earlier this year, Nike did help boost the league’s valuation to $1 billion, but that kind of financial backing and support is needed from more brands, sports broadcasters, and fans to really set the league up for success.

Candace Parker’s Adidas Exhibit B collection is set for an August 1 release via Adidas and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Each sneaker will be priced at $120, and the apparel starts at $35. With Parker and Stewart gaining momentum for female sport merchandising, more endorsement deals for WNBA athletes are hopefully not too far behind.