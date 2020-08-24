Adidas wraps its ZX-9000 sneaker in a thermal blanket for the Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon may have been cancelled this year, but Concepts and Adidas are still going forward with their sneaker celebrating the world's longest-running marathon.

A silver ZX-9000 takes inspiration from the mylar recovery blankets wear after completing the race. While it appears metallic, the reflective effect was made with foiled silver leather. Red, white, and blue detailing features throughout the sneaker, including on the three stripes, and translucent TPU overlays help keep the focus on the silver upper.

Personally, I'm usually put off by metallic sneakers — but I can confirm these do indeed hit after seeing them in person.

Concepts

An unofficial collab — While not officially tied to the Boston Marathon, which would have ran in April, Concepts used the opportunity to celebrate the annual race in its home city. Not only is it the longest continuously running marathon in the world, it's also the second oldest race in the United States — beat out by the Buffalo Turkey Trot by just five months.

Concepts is probably known best for its "Lobster" Nike SB Dunks, but the sneaker boutique has also been collaborating with Adidas for more than a decade. Back in 2008, they released a House of Pain Campus 80 with the album title Fine Malt Lyrics written in gold foil atop the stripes.

Concepts

Releasing in September — While originally slated for an April release to coincide with the marathon, the metallic ZX-9000 will release September 6 in the U.S. through Adidas and Concepts' websites. A global release will then follow on September 12 through the same Adidas link.