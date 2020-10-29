Adidas' Consortium Sahale X is a simple, fuss-free take on hiking sneakers

As hiking sneakers have prevailed as part of a wider trend of outdoor gear, the results have been undeniably bold. For those that may not want something as brash but still want the ruggedness of a hiking shoe, the answer may just be this new silhouette from Adidas Consortium.

The Sahale X is a relatively fuss-free sneaker featuring a grippy outsole made from high-friction Stealth rubber. Its upper largely consists of mesh with a sort-of bubble pattern that's reminiscent of the Yeezy 550 Boost. Even though the monochrome color treatments are bold, it's a breath of fresh air when most hiking shoes come with an array of decorations, straps, and clashing colors.

Dover Street Market

A quiet arrival — The latest output from Adidas Consortium just sort of arrived out of nowhere, which seems fitting for such a modestly cool shoe. Releases under the Adidas subline are restricted to a select few retailers, and the Sahale X has popped up at fine boutiques including Packer, Hanon, and Dover Street Market for $150.

Two color variants are available on the hiker, dubbed "Sand" and "Aqua." While the latter is self-explanatory, the former is more of a neon yellow. Both are done up tonally in a combination of mesh and suede that sit atop two shades of grey on the midsole and a deep black on the outsole.

Adidas

Adidas' Adiprene technology can be found in the shoe's heel, where it helps to reduce shock and lessen the stress on your body. The piping that separates the materials and gives the shoe its wavy profile is made from 3M reflective rubber, bringing another similarity to the Yeezy 550. A final dash of color comes in the heel tag and striping on the webbed eyestays, coming in purple on the "Sand" version and in safety orange for the "Aqua."

Pick this shoe up now for your hikes ahead or the impending winter days when you need a little more tread.