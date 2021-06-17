Adidas honors Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore’ with amazing golf apparel

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the cult classic 1996 film Happy Gilmore — and subsequently, Adam Sandler’s iconic fashion — Adidas and Extra Butter have teamed up to create a collection suitable for both golf and streetwear. Officially licensed by Universal, the capsule includes both on and off-course products, embodying the personalities of the film’s three main characters Chubbs, Shooter, and Happy.

“25 years ago, a fictional character named Happy Gilmore broke the mold on what it meant to be a golfer, and we wanted to celebrate that with a unique collaboration and collection,” Extra Butter co-founder and CEO, Ankur Amin, said in a press release. “Golf is getting younger and breaking away from its ‘dad’s game’ reputation as youth culture starts to embrace the sport. We wanted to be a part of this shift, bring our style to the sport, and have fun with this project.”

Inspired by grandpa’s golf fits — Keeping current streetwear trends in mind, Extra Butter has added a contemporary flair to traditional golf aesthetics. Paying tribute to Chubbs Peterson, Happy’s golf mentor, EB and Adidas have integrated classic golf style like pastels and argyle into polos, pleated pants, shorts, and a tech anorak that uses Adidas’ Primeknit and Warpknit technology for lightweight, comfortable stretch fabrication.

Each Chubbs garment is embellished with embroidery memorializing his iconic line, “It’s All In The Hips.” Details like gator skin and wood-grain finishing further honor the character, nodding to that “damn alligator” that bit Chubbs’ hand off. Wrapping up the Chubbs-themed goods is a pair of lightweight Adidas ZG21 spiked golf shoes, which now sport a bone-white upper with brogue paneling and vintage-inspired fringe kilties.

Taking golf to the streets — Transitioning from retro to elevated streetwear, Adidas and EB have also dedicated a few pieces to the legendary Shooter McGavin, Happy’s nemesis. Paying tribute to the Gold Jacket McGavin never received (but so desperately wanted), an Adicross Bomber Jacket features a ‘pro golfers tour championship’ inspired Extra Butter crest, as well as classic Adidas striping and a custom woven collar and cuffs.

The same gold motif can be seen on the Shooter Ultraboost 1.0 sneaker, which has been upgraded with plush suede, gold-fleck Primeknit, and an imprint of the famous “Shooter” hand gesture that the character does throughout the film. Nodding to the film, insoles boast a sublimated graphic, while webbing across the striped cage can stash three golf tees — or other green necessities. Wrapping up Shooter’s honorary products are a visor and cap, both which sport the character’s logo.

Moving onto Happy Gilmore’s character — who takes on a style nearly identical to Adam Sandler’s real-life fashion — EB and Adidas have translated his loose tees and jerseys into an enviable streetwear capsule. Featuring commemorative anniversary branding, the collection includes graphic tees, cozy sweatpants, and a cooler bag perfect for cracking a cold one after (or during) rounds. Taking on a style favored by both Gilmore and Sandler, the capsule also includes an Adidas Adilette Boost Slide, which sports a green felt footbed with brogue accents and more anniversary branding.

Golf gear meant to win gold jackets — Of course, golf isn’t just about the clothes, but about your gear. To fully round out the collection, Extra Butter has collaborated with Phat Scooters, Seamus Golf, Vice Golf, and Asher Golf to create golf accessories that may give you a swing as powerful as Happy’s.

Two custom electric golf scooters, made by Phat Scooters, may at least help you save your energy. Built with a bag rack, cooler compartment, and bumping Rockford Fosgate subwoofer, the scooters feature a whimsical all-over print referencing Happy Gilmore for true fans — others can channel Shooter in a more classic gold and navy design sporting leather trim seats.

Seamus Golf keeps your clubs looking good with custom Happy Gilmore-printed headcovers, as well as a classic Sunday golf bag inspired by Happy’s own. To channel the character’s legendary swing, consumers can also buy a customized leather golf glove made by Asher Golf, inspired by Happy’s favorite hockey team, the Boston Bruins.

Rounding it all out — literally — are custom Pro Plus Gold golf balls, courtesy of Vice Golf. Now, no matter where you are on your golf trip — on the green, in the clubhouse, or out getting a post-golf drink — you’ll be able to rep one of the best golf movies of all time.

Are you game? — One of the campaign’s models may look familiar — to celebrate Happy Gilmore’s 25th anniversary, Christopher McDonald has reprised his role as the legendary Shooter McGavin. Short films promoting the collection will see not only McGavin’s character, but other legendary athletes like professional hockey star PK Subban, golf influencer Roger Steele, and trick shot artist Tania Tare.

Consumers can check out the clips, as well as the full collection, on Extra Butter’s website when the gear drops on June 25. Those that live in New York can also browse the capsule in-store at EB retail locations. Will you give it a shot?