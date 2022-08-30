Adidas reveals its 2022 FIFA World Cup federation kits

Every four years, fans from around the world unite for the greatest soccer tournament: the FIFA World Cup. Adidas is adding to the excitement with its grand reveal of the home and away federation kits for the national teams of Argentina, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and Spain.

The kits are, of course, upgraded to Adidas’s performance tech standards. Thanks to the brand’s HEAT.RDY technology, the jerseys are breathable and lightweight. HEAT.RDY uses body mapping to pinpoint the best ventilation zones that keep the athletes cool as their body heat rises. Aqua-X yarn absorbs sweat, while the kinetic seaming and slim fit of the jerseys allow for maximum movement.

While each kit showcases the cultural keystones and spirit of each country, Adidas also infused high performance and sustainability into each jersey. Every kit is made using 100 percent recycled polyester and 50 percent Parley Ocean Plastic that’s been intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and shorelines.

Five countries, ten jerseys — Soccer fans are some of the most passionate, and the World Cup is a chance to emphasize as much team spirit and national pride as possible. Adidas’s design teams made sure each nation’s jerseys were packed with the details that make each country unique. From the color palettes to the graphics, each jersey represents its identity and people.

Argentina’s purple away jersey represents its quest for equality and the national flag’s Sun of May. Germany’s flag also inspires its away jersey, which the home iteration is designed as an homage to the first German soccer shirt. An origami three-legged crow takes over the Japanese home jersey, while the away version reflects the team’s flow and speed.

Mixtec art inspires Mexico’s away jersey with an all-over design that nods to Quetzalcoat’s serpent body and Mexico’s fighting spirit. Spain’s home jersey makes a statement with its traditional red color and the away jersey pays homage to the country’s 1982 logo, the last time Spain hosted a World Cup.

Tune in — While the performance aspect is crucial for any game-ready apparel, Adidas is also emphasizing the cultural significance the jerseys will have. “When we design national team kits for tournaments as big as the FIFA World Cup, we always keep in mind that these designs will become a part of legendary footballing history,” Jürgen Rank, Senior Design Director Football at Adidas, said in a press release.

The federation kits will be available on Adidas’s website and physical stores through September 12. With only 11 weeks until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, things are heating up.