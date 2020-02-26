This Adidas Superstar sneaker is like a Rolex for your feet

Look, "cum shoes" aren't everyone's thing. I get that. So if you're more into sparkly sneakers, Adidas may have exactly what you're looking for. The brand has introduced a pair of its iconic shell-toe silhouette, the Superstar, that dons a 24-karat, gold-plated upper. These loud accents extend to the shoe's tongue and heel tab, which is polished off with a graphic of three shooting stars. Inside the Superstar "Gold Metallic," the sneaker's official moniker, there's a red velvet insole — a detail that, as Modern Notoriety notes, is designed to create a red carpet aesthetic.

'I need it' — If that's what you're thinking right about now, the good news is you won't have to wait long for the sneaker to drop. Adidas is launching the Gold Metallic Superstars this Friday, February 28, for $200 on its site. That said, you're going to have to act fast if you want a pair, as they're limited to 500 pairs.

Based on how quick Nike's "Disco Ball" Air Jordan 1 Mids sold out last month, we know people are into these kinds of shiny kicks, so be ready to face some stiff competition for them.

Adidas.

Adidas.

Adidas.