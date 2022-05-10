After teasing their collaboration back in February during Gucci’s Fall 2022 runway show, the luxury house and Adidas are ready to fully unveil their creative brainchild. The high-profile linkup isn’t just another lazy exercise in cross-branding, it’s actually really good — and much better than Adidas x Prada.

Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele took his vision for the collection to the colorful ‘80s. Although the brands sent high-fashion looks down the runway, the upcoming collection draws on each of the brands’ archives to focus more on retro sporty styles.

‘80s fashion never looked so good — Shot by Carlijn Jacobs, the lookbook takes on the aesthetic of an old-school infomercial or exercise video with Farrah Fawcett hairdos, exercise machines, and grandpa glasses. The ready-to-wear apparel includes tracksuits, polo shirts, sweaters, skirts, matching sets, one-pieces, and plenty of accessories.

Each uses a different bold color scheme, print, and/or material to add some dimension, and many of the garments blend Adidas’s signature Three Stripes motif with the red and green Gucci Web print. Because retro sportswear is a major theme in the collection, the brands have reimagined tracksuits to fit multiple styles from shorts to joggers to flared pants. But because Gucci is, well, Gucci, more sophisticated pieces meant to be worn off the tennis court are in there as well, such as a knit dress and sweater vests.

As for the footwear, the Adidas Gazelle sneaker is given a Gucci makeover alongside luxurious pumps and Horsebit loafers in leather or suede. The sneakers feature velvet, suede, and snakeskin materials in a plethora of color options and are even boosted with a rainbow platform sole. If you’d rather keep it casual, there are also co-branded clogs and terry-fabric slides.

Accessories are the cream of the crop for the collab with Gucci offering its Horsebit 1955 crossbody bag, tote, different sized duffles, camera bags, a golf bag, and more. Color offerings include red, yellow, and black leather — and more co-branding is found with combinations of the Adidas Trefoil and “Gucci” logos. Umbrellas, knee-high socks, scarves, hats, glasses, and visors round out the accessories.

Look like a million bucks (and spend it, too) — If you’ve been dying to get your hands on a piece of the Adidas x Gucci collection, your wait is almost over. But if we’ve learned anything from Adidas and Prada’s gear, you’ll be dishing quite a bit to secure a piece from the partnership with Gucci.

The capsule will launch June 7 through Gucci’s website and the Adidas Confirmed app, as well as at select Gucci stores and dedicated pop-ups. A bonus campaign will hit the Confirmed app in the near future, so keep your eyes peeled for more sporty Gucci goodness.