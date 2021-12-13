Adidas and Jeremy Scott made another Forum sneaker that looks like it can fly

When Jeremy Scott and Adidas announced they were renewing their partnership earlier this year, it was anticipated that the duo would bring back some of their original designs. And after appeasing fans with updated versions of Scott’s teddy bear slides and Money Wings Forum sneakers, Adidas has revealed a new sneaker design with Scott, hinting that more original shoes will be its priority moving forward.

The upcoming sneaker takes clear inspiration from Scott’s original Wings line, which debuted in 2008 and gained enough popularity to secure a “Black Flag” collaboration with a young A$AP Rocky. Rather than adding a celebrity touch, however, Scott has modified his own, reversing a set of wings on the shoe’s collar. Accordingly, the forthcoming sneaker is called the Forum Wings 4.0.

So fly — Keeping its construction simple, the Forum comes outfitted in an all-white leather upper. Eyelets, panels, and even Adidas’ Three Striped have been drenched in the same white shade, foregoing their usual contrast to blend in with its tonal upper. Only Adidas’ trefoil logo on the tongue bears a black hue, complementing the black lines that outline the wings’ details.

Adidas Adidas Adidas

Scott’s original Wings sneakers usually kept the contrasting Adidas details, and featured a set of wings pointing away from the toe box. The designer isn’t one to repeat himself, however, so the 4.0 version of his shoe minimizes its look and reverses its wings to point towards the toe box. Scott’s typical branding — a graphic of his face — also doesn’t appear on the sneaker’s upper, and instead resides underneath the tongue.

More to come — Like the “Candy” Forums that Adidas and Scott released earlier this year, the Forum Wings 4.0 will probably launch in a handful of color schemes, helping the Wings experience widespread popularity again. The possible variation will also help accommodate demand: Between ‘00s nostalgia, Moschino fans, and sneakerheads, plenty of people will be after the altered Wings sneakers.

Adidas has yet to announce an official release date, but the shoes are expected to drop in the first half of 2022. In line with Scott’s last Forums, the Forum Wings 4.0 will retail for $180 — a small price considering their exclusivity, and the fact that Scott’s last Adidas collab is reselling for up to $3,500.

Adidas