Adidas and Karlie Kloss are making bright, sustainable activewear for women

With everything that’s gone down in the past year, brands and celebs alike are focused on promoting sustainable, innovative products to fit within our changing climate. Most recently, Adidas has partnered with Karlie Kloss to create a capsule of eco-friendly activewear, highlighting the supermodel’s nonprofit organization, Kode With Klossy. The collab features essentials ranging from sports bras to leggings.

Taking inspiration from Kloss’ own background in sports and her love of running, the collection aims to deliver on the performance needs of the next generation while inspiring young women to harness the power of an active life. Whether you can relate or not, you’re sure to stunt in staples pieces, offered in a palette of collegiate colors with playful orange accents. (We wonder if BFF Taylor Swift will cop?)

Fun and games — The athletic collection includes a pair of fishnet mesh leggings, navy leggings, and bright orange sweats with buttons going up the sides. Easy to mix and match, the capsule also boasts a range of white and orange sports bras, as well as navy jackets and pullovers. A tangerine windbreaker is Kloss’ favorite piece, dubbed the WIND.RDY Parka.

Adidas

High performance pieces can be worn alongside trend-inspired streetwear garments for a versatile look. Designed with the next generation in mind, the collaboration is made to be worn in a diverse range of styles. Adidas’ Aeroready fabric technology is used throughout the products to create an optimum balance between performance and comfort.

In an effort to minimize plastic waste, the collection uses Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic — upcycled plastic waste intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and shorelines. A similar recycled material, named Primegreen, also contributes to the capsule.

Digital drop — Alongside the collection launch, Adidas will partner with digital fashion house The Fabricant's creators so they can design a 3D interpretation of the WIND.RDY Parka. The top designs will be sold with all the proceeds supporting new events and programming for Kode With Klossy’s alumni community of over 5,000+ scholars, helping them continue to pursue their passion for tech.

The WIND.RDY Parka. Adidas

Two women that embody this mission are Alexis Williams and Elysha Ang — both alums of Kode With Klossy. They're featured in the all-female Adidas campaign, whose visuals were captured by artist, photographer and social commentator, Shaniqwa Jarvis. All around, Kloss has created a team of inspiring women to sell her collection.

The Karlie Kloss Adidas capsule drops December 1 on the Adidas website, though additional seasonal drops will launch in 2021. Priced between $40 and $120, the collaborative range boasts a formidable lineup of women, and its sustainability aspect guarantees fans will love it. Now, what kind of 3D design do you think Karlie would like?