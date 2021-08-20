Kerwin Frost’s Adidas ‘Superstuffed’ Superstar sneakers are out of this world

Adidas’ next collaboration is larger than life, not because of who it’s with, but what it’s resulted in. The brand’s partnership with Kerwin Frost, a streetwear-savvy online comedian, has birthed a supersized Superstar sneaker five times the size of the original model.

Inspired by the footwear worn by clowns and sporting mascots — because who else would you turn to for fashion inspiration — the “Superstuffed” shoe is actually perfectly padded to fit the wearer’s foot, only appearing oversized. It’s the first product to launch from Frost’s collaboration with Adidas, appropriately making a big statement.

Supersize me — “My first shoe with Adidas is an absolute masterpiece,” Frost humbly shared in a press release. “We completely changed the genetics of an iconic shoe — maybe the most important shoe of all time. And this is art. This is special. This has never been done before,” he continued.

Frost’s Superstuffed Superstar maintains the original features of the model, including its white leather upper, rubber shell-toe, gold foil accents, and black Three Stripes. The only difference is the proportions of said details, which are now five times their usual size. “We’ve seen the platform sneaker wave but never just a BIG SHOE,” said Frost in Adidas’ announcement. “Clown shoes for the masses!"

Go big or go home — A co-branded sock liner finishes off the massive design, which arrives packaged in a custom collaborative box boasting a graphic outline of Frost’s face on the lid. No pricing information has been announced for the Superstars yet, but we’re hoping the cost hasn’t been inflated as much as their size.

Launching with Aplomb on August 26, the Adidas x Kerwin Frost Superstuffed Superstar sneaker will be available on Adidas’ Confirmed app during its first-ever Member’s Week. Between August 23 and 29, Confirmed members have the opportunity to access exclusive experiences, rewards, and products — including Frost’s huge footwear.