Adidas made the most beautiful cycling and swim gear you’ve ever seen

Marimekko has made some of the most iconic prints in the last 70 years of fashion and home goods. The Danish company has put bold stripes and floral patterns in vivid colors on a wide range of wearable and decorative pieces — but until now it’s never done sportswear.

For its first foray into the space, Marimekko has partnered with Adidas for a capsule that includes cycling and swim attire. An all-female team from Adidas combed through the archives of Marimekko, which was founded by three women, and chose two legendary prints from the brand’s long history.

The women’s apparel makes use of Annika Rimala’s wavy Laine print, which debuted in 1965. Jumping much closer to recent memory is the men’s apparel, which opts for Maija Loukari’s Räsymatt, which translates to “rag rug” and first began appearing on homegoods in 2009.

“Since Marimekko’s beginnings 70 years ago, our philosophy has been to empower people to be as happy as they are through our colorful art of printmaking,” Marimekko creative director Rebekka Bay said in a release. “Marimekko’s bold prints fit Adidas’ innovative and boundary-pushing sports apparel perfectly — this functional yet playful collection aims to spark the joy of exploration in everyday life.”

Get those endorphins going — Thanks to two of Marimekko’s signature prints, the collaborative gear will be hard to top as the most beautiful sportswear you’ve ever seen. Many of the pieces are also more sustainable, thanks to Primegreen and Primeblue fabrics sourced from recycled materials.

On the women’s front, a tonal pink Laine print appears on a tank dress, track top and pants, tights, cycling jersey, and sports bra. The tracksuit is constructed with 100-percent recycled polyester in addition to Primegreen, while the cycling jersey uses Parley recycled ocean plastic for its Primeblue material. For dudes who want the print, there’s also a lone swimsuit that’s as good a reason as any to rock pink.

The concentric Rässymat print, meanwhile, appears on an additional swimsuit, knit shorts, and cycling jersey for men — as well as a much wider range of pieces for women. Kicks are also exclusive to women, with Rässymat appearing on the UltraBoost DNA and Stan Smith and Laine on the Edge Lux 4 X.