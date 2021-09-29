Adidas’ money-printed Jeremy Scott ‘Wings’ sneaker is now a low top

Jeremy Scott originally launched his famous money-printed Adidas Forum sneaker in 2003, when he and the brand debuted a mere 100 pairs. Now, after re-releasing a slightly more accessible 1,200 pairs of the high-top shoe, Scott has unveiled another version of the cash-covered sneakers.

A Forum 84 Low ADV tones down the designer’s maximalist style ever so slightly, cutting the model down to ankle height while still flaunting its dollar pattern and signature winged attachments. Its release marks the first time the JS Money Wings sneaker arrives as a low-top shoe — although the Forum’s upcoming drop may be the last chance people have to buy the design.

A run for your money — The entirety of the Forum’s upper is covered in money graphics, save for its cream laces, Adidas Trefoil tongue tag, and Three Stripes. Unlike its high-top counterpart, the low-top sneaker doesn’t feature dark green accents, making the design slightly more wearable. Scott’s signature remains etched onto the medial midsole for good measure.

Adidas

Detachable Wings sit by the lace unit, also bearing a cash print. Their design has changed slightly from the first Wings models — angled downwards rather than pushed back towards the heel — although much of the shoe remains untouched to pay tribute to Scott’s first venture with Adidas.

In this spirit, the Forum 84 Low ADV sneaker bears graphics of $100 bills to nod to the JS Money Wings’ original $100 price tag. Yet the American dollar shown on the sneaker isn’t quite accurate — Scott’s own face replaces the historical figure typically found at the center of the bill. Co-branded insoles complete the design.

So fly. Adidas

Bet your bottom dollar — Although Adidas has not announced how many of the winged low-top sneakers will be released, past drops suggest stock will be very limited. As of now, the Money Wings Forum 84 Low ADVs are expected to launch on October 21 on Adidas' website, retailing at a cool $200 — and unfortunately, cash bearing Scott’s face is not considered a valid payment option.

Money can’t buy happiness, but it can certainly buy you some Jeremy Scott sneakers. Isn’t that the same thing?