Adidas’ Jeremy Scott Forum sneakers and teddy bear slides are dropping soon

Jeremy Scott has kept sneakerheads waiting ever since announcing the renewal of his partnership with Adidas. Despite a constant rollout of designs — which include jelly Forum sneakers and teddy bear slides — there’s been no word on how or when to get the models, until now.

Fresh off the drop of Scott and Adidas’ money-printed Wings sneaker, the duo are introducing the DIP collection with a campaign just as bright as its components. Inspired by the bold aesthetics of the 2000s, the capsule includes the aforementioned jelly Forums and stuffed animal slides alongside equally vivid velour sets — with Scott, it’s go big or go home.

Hard to miss — Accordingly, the designer’s Forum High and Forum Low sneakers has been dipped in a jelly-like substance, giving them a glazed look akin to slick hard candies. Dubbed the “Candy” Forums, the shoes come in neon shades like yellow, orange, blue, and pink as a surreal take on one of Adidas’ staple styles.

Each sneaker features the Forum’s customary strap at the ankle, while the tongue’s usual Adidas branding has been replaced with a graphic of Scott’s face — in case there was any question about who designed the funky footwear. Matching neon laces and translucent sole units finish the two shoes off.

To match Scott’s fluorescent sneakers, women’s velour track pants, crop tops, and shorts come dressed in the same highlighter shades. A men’s hoodie and pair of track pants come in bright blue, ideal for pairing with the Forums or teddy bear slides, which top off the DIP collection. With brown and orange iterations of the stuffed animal slippers available, there should be no shortage of strange silhouettes to choose from — unless, of course, Scott’s shoes sell out just as fast as they did during his initial ‘00s stint with Adidas.

